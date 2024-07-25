Amala Paul responds to criticism over 'inappropriate attire' during 'Level Cross' promotions

Actor Amala Paul has responded to the criticism over her dressing style during the recent movie promotions held in Kochi. The actor, who faced social media abuse for opting to wear a black mini dress to the function held at the St Albert's College, addressed the issue during a press meet on Thursday.

According to the actor, she only wore what she was comfortable in and did not find any issue with her dressing. “The problem lies with how the cameras projected my dressing style. I wore what was comfortable for me. My dress was not inappropriate for the function. What was probably inappropriate was the way the cameras projected my attire. I have no control over that,” she said.

The actor also said she wanted to highlight the importance of being comfortable in one's own skin to the students. “The students were totally comfortable with what I wore. I wear all types of clothing, be it traditional or western. By wearing that dress, I wanted to instill confidence among students regarding their dressing choices,” she said.

Amala Paul, who gave birth to a baby boy last month, has been actively involved in the promotions of the film 'Level Cross' featuring her, Asif Ali and Sharafudheen in the lead. The movie, presented by Jeethu Joseph and directed by Arfaz Ayub, will hit theatres on July 26.