Thatha Rajini's school run for grandson: Soundarya Rajinikanth shares adorable moment on social media

Soundarya Rajinikanth recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming story about how her father, Rajinikanth, saved the day when her son Ved was reluctant to go to school on Friday. She posted pictures of the superstar with his unwilling grandson, recounting the moment when Rajinikanth personally took charge and decided to drop Ved off at school.

In her post, Soundarya wrote, “My son didn’t want to go to school this morning (sun emoji)… and SUPERHERO THATHA dearest took him to school himself (hug and heart emojis). You are the best in EVERY ROLE you play .. on and off screen, my darling appa.” The other children in Ved's class were visibly shocked and surprised to see the legendary actor Rajinikanth in person.

Soundarya Rajinikanth's son Ved turned nine on May 6 earlier this year. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will soon be seen on the big screen in TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan.' The film's shooting has been completed, and it is currently in post-production.