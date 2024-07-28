Blake Lively shares joy over voicing Lady Deadpool, fans react to possible spoiler

Blake Lively recently expressed her excitement about voicing Lady Deadpool in Shawn Levy's upcoming superhero film, Deadpool & Wolverine. The actor shared a lengthy Instagram post detailing her journey with the character, but it quickly drew criticism from fans who accused her of spoiling the movie.

In her post, Blake reminisced, "In 2010, I was on Gossip Girl and about to film my first superhero movie, The Green Lantern, with my kind Canadian co-star @vancityreynolds. He told me, our other co-star, another superhero newbie @taikawaititi, and all of us about @deadpoolmovie for the first time. It was a 'meta' superhero. Most of us didn’t know exactly what 'meta' meant back then, except Taika because he’s always been more brilliant than the rest of us mortals. We understood the concept in theory, but how it would come together for an audience was unclear, for everyone but him. It wasn’t a real dream. The movie was never gonna happen."

Blake continued, "Just before all this in 2010, @robliefeld drew an unmasked Lady Deadpool for the first time. Go to the next slide for his words. @deadpoolmovie wasn’t real. And Rob had no idea I was working with @vancityreynolds." She concluded her post by saying, "The universe has such a magical sense of humor sometimes."

However, the reaction from fans was mixed. Some users were disappointed, feeling that Blake had spoiled the film. One comment read, "Didn’t think you’d be the one to spoil it lmfaooo," while another remarked, "Did you just spoil the movie for me?" A third user simply stated, "Thanks for the spoiler, Blake."