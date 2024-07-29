'Devadoothan' thrills audiences in 4K, expands to major cities across India

Devadoothan has made a grand return to theatres in stunning 4K visual quality, receiving an overwhelming audience reception. The film continues to be screened in houseful shows. Director Sibi Malayil expressed happiness that audiences have embraced the film, which faced a significant box office failure 24 years ago. Following the positive response, the producers have increased the number of screens showing the film. The number of theatres has expanded from 56 to 100. Kokers Media Entertainments has officially announced this expansion. Besides Kerala, the film is also being released in Coimbatore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mangaluru.

The screenplay for Devadoothan was written by Raghunath Paleri. The film featured Jayapradha, Vineeth Kumar, Murali, Jagathy Sreekumar, and Jagadish in prominent roles. The music was composed by Vidyasagar. Previously, the movie Sphadikam, directed by Bhadran, was also re-released in theatres with an investment of one crore rupees.