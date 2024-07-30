Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salman who has charmed the Telugu audience with his impeccable performance in movies like ‘Mahanati,’ ‘Sita Ramam’ and ‘Kalki’ is gearing up for yet another Telugu outing. He has been able to win the hearts of the Telugu audience within a short span of time.

Dulquer will be associating with filmmaker Pavan Sadineni who is known for his incredible cinematic vision and narration. The official announcement of the new movie was made on Dulquer’s birthday. The crew revealed the title of the movie by releasing an attractive first look poster.

The movie titled ‘Akasam Lo Oka Thara’ is a big budget project bankrolled jointly by Sandeep Gannam and Ramya Gannam. Meanwhile, noted production companies like Geetha Arts, Swapna Cinema and Lightbox Media will be presenting the movie.

Dulquer in ‘Akasam Lo Oka Thara’ poster. Photo: Instagram

More details about this much anticipated movie are likely to be revealed soon. Besides Telugu, ‘Akasam Lo Oka Thara’, conceived as a pan Indian project will be released in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam too. Sabari is the film’s PRO.