Jaya Bachchan objects to being called by her husband's name in Rajya Sabha. See reactions

Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan recently expressed her displeasure on being addressed by her husband and actor Amitabh's name during a session at the Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha deputy speaker Harivansh Narayan Singh referred to her as 'Shrimathi Jaya Amitabh Bachchan'. Jaya who is known for being outspoken immediately informed the deputy speaker that it would have sufficed to call her Jaya Bachchan.

She also maintained that women are seen as people without an identity. 'Some new method has emerged that women have to be known by their husband’s name. Women have no identity. They have no achievements, no identity of their own,” she said.

The video of the argument went viral on social media. While many people appreciated her bold stand, others condemned her action after it emerged that her name was registered as Jaya Amitabh Bachchan in official records.

“She should first remove the name from her official records,” wrote one X user. Some others commented, “Absolutely uncalled for agression, #JayaBachchan ji. As per your counter, please change your official name to Jaya Bhaduri,” another person pointed out.