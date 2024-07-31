Actor Nikhila Vimal joined the band of volunteers who are part of the distress relief operations for the victims of the Wayanad landslide. A video of the 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' actor taking part in the rescue operations was shared on the official handle of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Wednesday.

Many people took to social media to appreciate the actor's quick response in the rescue operations. As per the handle, the actor, who hails from Kannur, was volunteering at the collection centre at Taliparamba taluk.

Some people also remembered actor Tovino Thomas's efforts in the relief and rescue operations during the 2018 floods. Incidentally, it was the actor who also starred in the critically-acclaimed Mollywood film '2018' revolving around the Kerala floods.

Many collection centres have opened across Kerala to aid the victims of the Wayanad landslide, which claimed over 150 lives. Many people are still feared to be missing and rescue operations to find the misplaced residents are still under way.