Wayanad tragedy | Actor Vikram donates Rs 20 lakh to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund

Actor Vikram has donated Rs 20 lakh to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund in the wake of the tragedy in Wayanad that led to over 150 deaths. The news was shared on social media by Vikram's manager Yuvaraj. The post read, "Pained by the sad news of the devastation caused by the recent landslide in Kerala's #Wayanad district that left over 150 people dead, 197 injured and several others missing, Actor @chiyaan today donated a sum of Rs 20 lakhs to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (sic)."

Vikram, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Thangalaan', is among the first South Indian celebrities to donate to the CMDRF. Actor Basil Joseph took to social media and urged everyone to contribute to the fund, which will help rehabilitate the displaced who were affected by the landslide. On Tuesday, actors Kamal Haasan and Vijay also expressed their grief on the untoward incident in Wayanad.

“The disasters caused by the landslides in Wayanad and Valparai of Kerala make my heart flutter. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, homes and belongings. Natural disasters have become a regular occurrence due to climate change. It is imperative that we all act collectively to understand the impact of this (sic),” Kamal Haasan tweeted.