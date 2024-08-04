Filmfare win brings no joy amid Wayanad's suffering: Mammootty

At the 59th Filmfare Awards, the honours for South Indian cinema were announced, with Mammootty winning Best Actor for his role in the Malayalam film Nanpakal Nerath Mayakkam, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. This achievement makes Mammootty the only Indian actor to have won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor across five decades, starting from the 1980s.

During the award ceremony, Mammootty spoke with deep emotion about the tragic landslide disaster in Wayanad, which had claimed many lives. He expressed his heartfelt thoughts on stage, noting that despite the honour of the award, he could not feel joy due to the situation in Wayanad. While accepting the award, Mammootty emphasised his solidarity with the people of Wayanad and appealed for prayers and support for their rehabilitation.

Mammootty shared the stage with Tamil superstar Vikram and actor Siddharth during the ceremony. His remarks about his fellow citizens in Wayanad have received significant attention on social media.