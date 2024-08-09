From 'Turbo' to 'Indian 2': New OTT releases this week

The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Indian 2 (Tamil)

The sequel to the 1996 film, also titled 'Indian,' was released nearly three decades later. Like the original, the new film is directed by Shankar. 'Indian 2' features Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy, a freedom fighter turned vigilante who takes on corruption.

Streaming on Netflix from August 9.

Turbo (Malayalam)

Mammootty fans have been eagerly awaiting the digital debut of his latest action drama, 'Turbo.' Directed by Vysakh and penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas, 'Turbo' showcases an intricate blend of action sequences and exciting plot twists. The story follows Turbo Jose, a man from Idukki whose life changes dramatically after a well-meaning act almost destroys a young couple's relationship. Jose's journey takes him to Chennai, where he becomes entangled in a dangerous web involving the police, underworld factions, and powerful business magnates.

Streaming on SonyLIV from August 9.

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (English)

In Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough, the iconic broadcaster guides viewers through the hidden world of animal sounds. This innovative three-part series reveals the complex ways in which creatures rely on sound for survival and success.

Streaming on Netflix from August 7.

Nadanna Sambhavam (Malayalam)

The film follows two couples living closely, which sparks a series of dramatic events. Starring Biju Menon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shruti Ramachandran, and Johny Antony, the movie explores themes of male chauvinism and societal expectations, offering a thought-provoking experience.

Streaming on ManoramaMAX from August 9.