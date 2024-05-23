Recently released films saw Mammootty essaying some unique roles, including a closeted homosexual and an ageing tantrik. His latest outing Turbo, however, presents the megastar as we have seen him before, both in style and character.

In 'Turbo' directed by Vysakh, he sheds his serious avatar and delights his fans with a carefree performance, showcasing a sunny man who finds joy in playing big brother to his younger friends. His innocent, yet impulsive mannerisms land him in major trouble, especially with goons, much to the chagrin of his mother played by Bindu Panicker.

It is the chemistry between Mammootty and Bindu, who had shared screenspace earlier in 'Rorschach', that drives the first half of the movie.

Mammootty, who has proved his mettle to handle comedy with films like 'Rajamanickyam', Pranchiyettan and the Saint' and 'Kottayam Kunjachan', rises to the occasion in 'Turbo' too, offering the audience some good laughs, though the movie is by and large an action thriller.

This is where 'Turbo' falters since the movie tries to blend several genres. Midhun Manuel Thomas, who wrote the screenplay, starts the movie with a murder and then shifts to a fun narrative before moving the story to Chennai, where most of the action takes place. Midhun has proved his capability as a writer with films like 'Anjaam Pathiraa', 'Aadu'. But in recent times, with movies like 'Ozler' and 'Garudan', he seems to have struggled to bring freshness and originality to his scripts. In 'Turbo' too, though he has managed bring intrigues to some scenes, flat storytelling hampers the movie.

Raj Shetty plays the antagonist in 'Turbo'. Photo | X

However, the saving grace is the interesting action sequences. It is impressive to watch Mammootty handle guns, cars and villains with ease that defies his age. The makers have ensured that Mammootty gets his mass moment at the climax of the movie. Turbo Jose's face-off with the villain Vettrivel Shanmugha Sundaran played by Kannada actor Raj B Shetty is another highlight of the film.

Raj, who made his debut in Mollywood with the movie, plays an effective villain, showcasing his ability to shine in whatever roles he gets. Vettrivel resembles Varman (Vinayakan) in 'Jailer' with the way he handles his victims, though Vettrivel is less eccentric and more menacing. Anjana Jayaprakash, who was seen in Akhil Satyan's 'Pachuvum Athbuthavilakkum', plays Indulekha in the movie. Her character is well-written, and leaves an impression among the audience. Shabareesh Varma too plays his role well. The background score by Christo Xavier too blends well with the mood of the film.