Bhavana Studios is back with its sixth venture, 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit', and it already feels like one to watch. Headlined by Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, the film marks director Girish A.D.’s much-anticipated return after the blockbuster success of 'Premalu'.

The project reunites Girish with co-writer Kiran Josey, his collaborator on Premalu, promising another slice of heartfelt romantic comedy. Backing the film are industry heavyweights Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil, and Syam Pushkaran under the Bhavana Studios banner — the same team behind acclaimed titles like 'Kumbalangi Nights' and 'Premalu'.

With a trusted creative team and an eye for stories that resonate, 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' looks set to continue Bhavana Studios’ streak of crafting films that blend charm, craft, and crowd appeal.