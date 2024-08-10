Anirudh Ravichander criticised for ‘Chuttamalle’ resemblance to ‘Manike Mage Hithe’

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 10, 2024 02:12 PM IST
Anirudh Ravichander. Photo: Instagram/Anirudh Ravichander

A few years ago, the Sri Lankan song 'Manike Mage Hithe' became a global sensation, captivating audiences worldwide. Recently, its composer, Chamath Sangeeth, has responded to claims that the newly released song 'Chuttamalle' from the film Devara bears a resemblance to his famous track. The comparison has sparked discussions, with many noting the similarities between the two songs.

In an official Instagram post, Chamath addressed the situation, expressing his admiration for Anirudh Ravichander, the composer behind 'Chuttamalle'. Chamath reposted a video created by an influencer who highlighted the similarities, adding, "I’ve always been an admirer of Anirudh’s work. I’m happy to see my song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ has inspired him to create something similar."

The 'Chuttamalle' song was released on August 5, and since then, Anirudh Ravichander has faced criticism for allegedly copying 'Manike Mage Hithe'. Despite the growing backlash, Anirudh has yet to respond to the accusations.
'Manike Mage Hithe', composed by Chamath Sangeeth and sung by Yohani, became a viral hit in 2021. The song took social media by storm, with millions of people creating reels on Instagram, further propelling its popularity.

