Tamil actor Ranjith defends honour killings as parental care, faces fierce criticism

Actor-director Ranjith recently stirred controversy with his shocking remarks defending honour killings. During a media interaction following the screening of his latest directorial, Kavundampalayam, Ranjith made the controversial claim that caste-based honour killings should not be considered violence.

Ranjith went on to justify his stance, saying that such acts are merely a reflection of parental care. He stated, "Only parents understand the pain. If a bike gets stolen, don't we go to check what happened? For parents whose lives revolve around their children, their anger is just a way of expressing love and care. It’s not violence."

These comments quickly drew backlash online, with netizens expressing their outrage. One user commented, "You don't belong in the modern era, sir. You belong in the medical era." Another simply stated, "Such nonsense."

A more detailed response criticised Ranjith's stance, saying, "Ranjith, you've crossed a line. Honour killing is not love, it's barbarism. Your words are not just ignorant, they're dangerous. This isn't just a 'parent's way,' it's murder. You're not just wrong; you're promoting a toxic mindset that has no place in our society."