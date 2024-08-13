Netizens spot uncanny similarity between 'Stree 2' and 'Stranger Things 2' posters

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 13, 2024 12:13 PM IST
Posters of 'Stree 2', 'Stranger Things 2'. Photo: IMDb

As anticipation mounts for the release of Stree 2 on August 15, the internet has been buzzing with observations about the film's promotional poster. Many have pointed out an uncanny similarity to the poster for Stranger Things 2, leading to a wave of online commentary.

Netizens quickly began comparing the two posters, noting the strikingly similar colour palettes, layouts, and overall aesthetics. Social media platforms were soon flooded with side-by-side comparisons, and users wasted no time in sharing their thoughts.

One user commented, "Feels copied. The font colour and overall style look eerily similar." Another added, "Movie posters haven’t been original for a while now. You could paste the live-action Aladdin poster, and it would have a similar colour scheme." Yet another remarked, "I mean, that’s an obvious copy. Even the purple lights on the right are exact. Like, bro! Someone got paid to copy and paste."

Stree 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to Amar Kaushik’s Stree (2018) and marks the fifth instalment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Meanwhile, Stranger Things 2 refers to the second season of Netflix's popular coming-of-age series, which was released on the streaming platform in 2017.

