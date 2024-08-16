Aadujeevitham sweeps Kerala film awards with 9 honours, Kaathal and Iratta shine

Aadujeevitham, a deeply moving adaptation of Benyamin's novel, swept the Kerala State Film Awards 2023, bagging as many as nine awards in various categories, including the most coveted Best Director and Best Actor (Male) awards. The jury chose Blessy as Best Director for revealing the unknown realms of emigrant life with aesthetic authenticity and technical excellence. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who won the Best Actor award, underwent a gruelling body transformation to embody the character Najeeb in Aadujeevitham. He earned plaudits from the jury for the way he conveyed the yearning for survival and helplessness of a man caught in the most punishing circumstances of life through his body language and originality.

Sunil K S, who won the Best Cinematographer award for Aadujeevitham, was noted for his ability to capture the emotional facets of the story with an adept mix of tonal variations and symbolism. Blessy also won the award for Best Screenplay (Adaptation). The jury said that he cleverly explored the cinematic possibilities to present a significant literary creation in Malayalam.

Resul Pookkutty and Sarath Mohan shared the award for Best Sound Mixing (Aadujeevitham). They were lauded for the precise blend of music, dialogues, and sounds from different places and times in a desert. Renjith Ambadi was recognised as Best Makeup Man for his craft in representing different time zones and situations through which a multitude of characters go in the film.

K R Gokul won a Special Jury Mention for his performance in Aadujeevitham. The jury noted that he excelled in the natural expression of a character's desperate attempts at survival in the desert, and his performance was on par with that of the lead character.

Kaathal - The Core, directed by Jeo Baby, a bold and evocative drama, won four awards, including Best Film. According to the jury, it was awarded for the powerful expression of a theme that inspires acceptance and assimilation of diversities through an intricate resonance of varying social realities beyond traditional human relationships. Adarsh Sukumaran was adjudged Best Writer for his creative flair in narrating a distinct tale of relationships. Sudhi Kozhikode received a Special Mention in Kaathal - The Core for his silent, restrained portrayal of repressed inner strife and insecurities.

Iratta, directed by Rohith MG Krishnan, won the Second Best Film award for its skilful presentation of a riveting narrative that probes a distressing childhood and guilt from a psychological perspective. The film also won the Best Screenplay award. The jury praised the work for its taut representation of the complex, conflict-ridden lives of twins who go separate ways.



Complete List of Winners

Best Film – Kaathal The Core

Best Actress – Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Beena R Chandran (Thadavu)

Best Actor – Prithviraj Sukumaran (Aadujeevitham)

Best Director – Blessy (Aadujeevitham)

Best Second Film – Iratta (Rohit MG Krishnan)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Vidyadharan Master (Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu)

Best Background Score – Mathews Pulikkal (Kaathal: The Core)

Best Music Composer – Justin Varghese (Chaaver)

Best Adapted Screenplay – Blessy (Aadujeevitham)

Best Debutant Director – Best Debutant Director: Fasil Razaq

Best Dubbing Artist (Male) – Roshan Mathew (Ullozhukku)

Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Sumangala (Stree – Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu)

Best Costume – Femina Jabbar (O. Baby)

Best Makeup Artist – Ranjith Ambady (Aadujeevitham)

Best Sound Recording – Jayadevan Chakkadath, Anil Devan (Ullozhukku)

Best Sound Mixing – Resool Pookkutty, Sharath Mohan (Aadujeevitham)

Best Art Direction – Mohan Das (2018) Fasil Razaq

Best literary work – Mazhavil Kanniloode Cinema

Special Mention – KR Gokul (Aadujeevitham)

Special Mention – Krishnan (Jaivam)

Special Mention – Sudhi Kozhikode (Kaathal: The Core)

No award Best Children’s movie