Actor Ranjini seeks Entertainment Tribunal to check Hema Committee report

Actor Ranjini, who has approached the Division Bench of the Kerala High Court against an order of a Single Bench which allowed the release of the Hema Committee report, said that an Entertainment Tribunal should be constituted to examine its contents.

“As a person who gave my statement to the committee, I have a legal right to learn the details of its report,” Ranjini told the media. She also thanked the Chief Minister for putting off the publication of the report. Incidentally, the state government had earlier announced that it would release the report on Saturday, but changed its decision after Ranjini moved her appeal on Friday.

Ranjni also said that the Kerala State Women’s Commission should have sought a copy of the report of the committee, which examined the working conditions of women in the Malayalam movie industry. “I approached the court as the women’s commission failed to do so. Every person who gave a statement to the committee has the right to obtain a copy of the report,” she said.

“I also want the report to be published. But, before that, I wish to know which all facts in my statement are included in the report,” said Ranjini. She also called for creating a consensus among everyone who gave their statements to the committee before the report is published. “Even after giving our statements several years ago, we have not been informed whether the report has included everything we disclosed or only partially,” she said.

“The contents of the report could be damaging to some people. If something untoward happens afterwards, who will take responsibility for it?” asked Ranjini. “The report includes the experiences of so many people. It contains much sensitive information and the women’s commission should have sought a copy. I approached the court because there was no other alternative,” the actor said.

According to Ranjini, she had filled up a questionnaire given to her by the committee during its hearing. “The committee members promised us that our answers would be kept confidential. However, when there is a move to publish the report, I should know what will be revealed,” she said.