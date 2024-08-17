No Mammootty films were submitted for National Awards: Jury member M B Padmakumar

Director and National Award jury member M B Padmakumar has addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the recent National Film Awards, where actor Mammootty did not receive any awards. The awards, announced just yesterday, have sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many accusing the central government of deliberately sidelining the veteran actor.

Social media platforms have been flooded with comments suggesting that, despite his performances, Mammootty would never receive an award under the current government. Padmakumar, however, clarified that the issue was not one of bias, but rather a significant oversight.

"'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam', one of Mammootty’s finest films released in 2022, was expected to be a strong contender for the National Awards. However, the truth is that not a single film starring Mammootty was submitted for consideration this year,” Padmakumar revealed in an interview with Manorama Online. He expressed deep disappointment over this omission, noting that it was a major loss not just for Mammootty, but for Malayalam cinema as a whole.

Padmakumar, who served on the South Jury for the National Awards, explained that while social media has been rife with accusations against the central government, the real issue lies elsewhere. “People are quick to blame the government, but the fact is that Mammootty’s films were simply not submitted. We need to ask who made this decision,” he said.

Reflecting on the jury process, Padmakumar said that there was no political or governmental interference in the awards. “I was part of the jury, and I can say with certainty that there was no external influence. If there was any interference, it did not come from the government,” he asserted.

He also commented on the narrative being built around Mammootty’s absence from the awards. “It’s painful to see people using this situation to create a negative narrative. The failure to submit such a remarkable film for consideration is a significant mistake. This was not just a loss for Mammootty, but for Malayalam cinema as well,” Padmakumar concluded.