Malavika Mohanan shares intense behind-the-scenes photo from 'Thangalaan' with Chiyaan Vikram

Actress Malavika Mohanan, currently basking in the positive reception for her latest Tamil release, Thangalaan, has unveiled a previously unseen behind-the-scenes photo from the film's production. On Sunday, she shared the image on Instagram, featuring herself alongside co-star Chiyaan Vikram. The photograph portrays both actors soaked in blood, emanating intense energy and rage, perfectly embodying the film's raw emotion.

The actress wrote in the caption, “How crazy can you go for a role? Us, Thangalaan and Aarathi.” Thangalaan tells the story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during the time it was discovered by the British, who exploited and looted it for their own purposes. The film has garnered a great response from all quarters, with the audience being truly mesmerised by Malavika Mohanan's performance as Aarathi. The actress has made a strong impact with this distinct character and is completely nailing it.

Amid the film's amazing run in theatres, Malavika delighted fans by sharing an unseen still of herself with Chiyaan Vikram from Thangalaan. The film is directed by Pa. Ranjith, known for Sarpatta Parambarai and Kaala. Thangalaan debuted in cinemas worldwide on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Malavika made her Hindi debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's drama film Beyond the Clouds, in which she essayed the role of Tara, a poor girl from Mumbai's Dhobi Ghat area. She was selected by Majidi ahead of Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut for the role, which saw her portray the older sister of debutant Ishaan Khatter.

Meanwhile, the actress has an interesting line-up of films coming up, including Yudra, The Raja Saab, and Sardar 2.

(With IANS inputs)