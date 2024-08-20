Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2024 to begin shortly

The Mazhavil Manorama Entertainment Awards 2024, which is all set to begin in Angamaly on Tuesday evening, will witness the coming together of exceptional talents in Malayalam cinema. As many as 80 artists who are members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) will participate in a slew of programmes at the event.

For the first time, the Kerala Film Producers' Association joined hands with AMMA to conduct the event. Mohanlal, Mammootty, Jayasurya, Fahadh Fasil, Suresh Gopi, Prithviraj, Jayaram, Dulquer Salman, Naslen, Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar, Antony Pepe, Urvashi, Manju Warrier, Anaswara Rajan and Mamitha Baiju, among others, will be present at the function. The audience will be treated to an entertaining mega show with ensemble dance, songs and skits.

Awards for The Entertainer of the Year (Actor), The Entertainer of the Year (Movie), The Entertainer of the Year (Box Office), The Entertainer of the Year (Director), The Ultimate Entertainer, The Master Entertainer- Director, among others will be announced at the event.

AMMA general secretary Siddique said that a part of the revenue will be kept aside for the rehabilitation of landslide victims in Wayanad. Tickets have been classified as Kohinoor (Rs 40,000 – 2 persons), Diamond (Rs 4,000), Emerald (Rs 2,000) and Pearl (Rs 1,000).