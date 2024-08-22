'Kalki 2898AD' arrives on two OTT platforms? Double release excites fans

'Kalki 2989AD', which hit theatres on June 26 is now out on two leading OTT platforms. The double release has excited fans of the movie who were anticipating the release in the coming days. The film directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles, was a huge success commercially, grossing over Rs 1,100 crore worldwide. The film also gained prominence for casting actors and filmmakers across various film industries in India, including Anna Ben, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, S S Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Anudeep, Faria Abdulla, among others.

Read Also: Why Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' is more pan-Indian than the likes of 'Baahubali', 'RRR' and 'Pushpa'

'Kalki 2898AD' has a simple story at heart, a tale from the future about the arrival of the tenth avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu. But it is decked up in a herculean, futuristic setting for three hours that partly thrills, confuses and also exhausts the audience. An immersive experience in terms of its scale, the dystopian, mythological science fiction also has a flood of characters and cameos whose arrival and relevance are tough to keep track of.

'Kalki' is set more than 800 years into the future in 2898 AD. In Kasi, which is the last city on a severely resource-drained Earth, Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Hassan) rules humanity from a structure called ‘Complex’. His people seize fertile girls and SUM80 (Deepika Padukone) is one among them. Read our review here. The film is now streaming on Netflix and Prime Video in different languages.