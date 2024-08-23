Dhanush's sophomore directorial 'Raayan' is now streaming on this OTT platform

'Raayan' helmed by actor-director Dhanush has made its OTT plunge after a month of its theatrical release. The movie, which is centered around the theme of violence and revenge, is set in Chennai and features Dhanush as Raayan, a stoic figure who cares for his younger siblings Muthuvel (Sundeep Kishan), Manikkam (Kalidas Jayaram) and Durga (Dushara Vijayan). Aparna Balamurali, SJ Suryah, and Selvaraghavan also play pivotal roles in the movie, which is backed by Sun Pictures.

A R Rahman's soulful music is the highlight of the film, which draws parallel to a pack of wolves fiercely defending their territory when threatened. The true standouts of the film are the cinematography and the pulsating background score by A R Rahman, which together form the backbone of the movie. While the storyline is fairly predictable, with most plot points easily anticipated, the movie is propelled by its visually striking scenes and Dhanush's brooding presence. Read full review here.

'Raayan' is Dhanush's sophomore directorial and 50th film as an actor. The film is now streaming on Prime Video, with dubbed versions available in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.