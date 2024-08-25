Riyaz Khan accused of misconduct by actress who raised allegations against Siddique

The actress who recently raised allegations against Siddique has also claimed to have had a troubling experience with actor Riyaz Khan. According to the actress, Riyaz Khan called her on the phone and engaged in obscene conversation. She further alleges that Riyaz requested her to introduce him to friends who would be willing to cooperate with him.

In addition to her allegations against Riyaz Khan, the actress has called for people like Siddique to be banned from the film industry. 'He is not a good person; he trampled on people like me,' she stated. The actress also expressed her disappointment with the lack of protection she received from the police and the insincerity of the support from the film industry.