Mohanlal's resignation from AMMA followed consultation with Mammootty: Reports

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) is currently facing an unprecedented crisis following the mass resignation of its entire leadership. President Mohanlal, along with all the office bearers, has stepped down, marking the first time in the organisation's history that a collective resignation has taken place within its governing body. This dramatic turn of events was triggered after actor Siddique resigned from his position as General Secretary, which was quickly followed by the resignation of all 17 members of the Executive Committee.

Before arriving at this decision, Mohanlal reportedly consulted with fellow actor Mammootty, who agreed that resignation was the best course of action. As per Manorama News, despite efforts from some quarters to convince Mohanlal to reconsider, he remained steadfast in his decision to step down.

In the wake of these resignations, an ad-hoc committee will temporarily manage AMMA's responsibilities. According to the organisation's bylaws, members of the outgoing Executive Committee will serve on this interim committee. However, within two months, AMMA must hold elections to appoint new office bearers. It has been confirmed that neither Mohanlal nor any of the current office bearers will be returning to their positions.

This mass resignation is expected to usher in a generational shift within AMMA, providing an opportunity for younger actors and more women to take on leadership roles. The organisation may also use this opportunity to address its reputation for either lacking opposition or failing to listen to dissenting voices, which has been a criticism in the past.

The crisis within AMMA intensified after a press conference was held in response to the release of the Hema Committee report. Instead of addressing the flaws and shortcomings identified in the report, the Executive Committee attempted to defend itself, which only worsened the situation. The situation was further exacerbated when female members publicly claimed they had not faced any issues, leading to widespread criticism. Prominent actors like Prithviraj also pointed out AMMA's failure to adequately handle previous complaints, further tarnishing the organisation's image.

AMMA had recently undergone a leadership change in June under Mohanlal's direction. The election attracted significant attention as Edavela Babu stepped down as General Secretary after 25 years. While Mohanlal and Unni Mukundan faced no opponents, Siddique was elected General Secretary after contesting against Kukku Parameshwaram and Unni Shivapal