WCC releases 'RRR', calls for action after AMMA meltdown

With the Malayalam film industry being rocked by Me Too allegations, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has issued a call for action.

In a note posted on social media, WCC said it was time to 'rethink, reshape and rebuild' to ensure 'justice and dignity' in the industry.

"Let's create this new revolution," WCC noted. It was the WCC, which arguably led to the Me Too movement in Mollywood and paved way for the constitution of the Hema Commission to look into allegations of sexual abuse and workplace harassment faced by female members of the industry.

WCC was formed in 2017 after the attack on a prominent female actor in Kochi. The movement comprises leading figures in the industry namely actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Revathy, Rima Kallingal, Padmapriya, director Anjali Menon and editor Beena Paul among others.

WCC members had welcomed the release of the Hema Commission's report. Actor Parvathy demanded the state government to take prompt action, especially on allegations of POCSO mentioned in the report.

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has been heavily hit by the slew of allegations that have surfaced. AMMA president Mohanlal has resigned following in the footsteps of its general secretary Siddique, who is also facing sexual harassment charges.