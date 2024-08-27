Mohanlal resigns as AMMA president; executive committee dissolved

Actor Mohanlal resigned as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Tuesday. As per reports, all the members of the executive committee submitted their joint resignation. The unexpected turn of events took place even as Jagadish was being considered for the general secretary post after actor Siddique stepped aside after facing allegations of sexual abuse.

As per a statement released by the association, the executive committee was dissolved following incidents of sexual abuse by some members, which were reported in the print, online and visual media. “AMMA has decided to disperse the executive committee on moral grounds in the light of allegations made by some actors against some of the committee members. A new committee will be formed after an election within two months,” the statement read.

“We hope that a leadership that is capable of revamping and strengthening the association will take over soon. Thankful to everyone for pointing out our errors,” the statement further read.