Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is mulling action against the temple advisory committee of Manjippuzha Sree Bhagavathy Bhadrakali Temple in Kottukkal in the wake of a row over the RSS 'Gana Geetham' (prayer song) being sung during a music programme held as part of the temple festival.

"The song was performed intentionally and the Board will take strict action in this regard. Not only that, but flagpoles of political organisations cannot be allowed on temple premises. We were informed that the temple advisory committee has split, and some members have filed a case. Following a report on the incident and discussions with the Board, we will dismiss the advisory committee,"said TDB President P S Prasanth.

The performance by members of a professional music troupe featuring RSS song here on Sunday has sparked a controversy. The opposition Congress has called for strict action in this regard. Police said there were also allegations that RSS flags had been erected on the temple premises in connection with the festival.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said singing the 'RSS ganageetham' during a temple festival "was a matter of grave concern" and urged the TDB to take immediate and strict action against those responsible. He said this violation occurred at a temple under the TDB despite a High Court ruling that temples should not be used as venues for political events.

"The Devaswom Board and the government must be prepared to act promptly and firmly against those involved," Satheesan added. Noting that temples belong to the devotees, he said, "politicising temple premises and festivals reflects a narrow-minded approach" and called for swift corrective action.

Meanwhile, the Kadakkal police said they had received a complaint from a member of the temple's advisory committee, though a case has not yet been registered.

The incident comes close on the heels of another controversy in the same police station limits, where "revolutionary songs" praising the CPM were sung during a recent temple festival.