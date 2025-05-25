Actor Kamal Haasan recently praised Joju George for his remarkable performance in the Malayalam film ‘Iratta’. Speaking at the audio launch of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film ‘Thug Life’, Kamal took a moment to commend Joju, who also plays a key role in the film alongside him.

“I didn’t know the actor Joju George until I happened to watch ‘Iratta’,” Kamal said. “In the movie, he plays twin brothers working in the same police station. Just from a glance, one can easily tell which character is which. He is an actor I deeply envy.”

Joju, clearly moved by the praise, stood up, folded his hands in gratitude, and was seen tearing up on stage. The heartfelt moment has since gone viral on social media.

Kamal’s comments were made in the presence of a star-studded audience that included Mani Ratnam, Trisha, Silambarasan (Simbu), and A.R. Rahman. Reflecting on his own experience, Kamal added, “I’ve played dual roles in nearly 30 films, but most of them required different looks or get-ups. Only in one or two did I portray characters without much visual change. Those are the roles I take pride in.”

Directed by Rohit M.G. Krishnan, ‘Iratta’ is a suspense drama that received critical acclaim upon release. Kamal also noted that ‘Thug Life’, which is set to hit theatres on June 5, features action choreography by the twin brothers Anbariv. With a smile, he joked that he still struggles to tell the two apart.