Singer Kenishaa Francis has issued a legal notice against widespread online abuse she has faced following allegations related to the marital fallout between actor Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi. The controversy erupted when Aarti accused Kenishaa of being the “third person” in their relationship, prompting a wave of hostility toward the singer on social media.

Since then, Kenishaa has been subjected to rape threats, death threats, and abusive messages from several users online. In response, she has taken legal action against those spreading false and defamatory information about her alleged involvement in the couple’s split.

On Sunday, Kenishaa’s legal team shared a public cease-and-desist notice, warning offenders to immediately stop the harassment or face legal consequences. “To all offenders: Cease and Desist Notice from Kenishaa’s Legal Team,” the message read.

The legal notice highlights violations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including sections related to sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and defamation. It also refers to provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, particularly those addressing violations of privacy and the publication of obscene content online.

Kenishaa’s team stated that they have gathered all relevant evidence, including URLs, usernames, timestamps, screenshots, and metadata. This information has been secured using digital hashing and time-stamping protocols and will be used in any necessary judicial or investigative proceedings.

By pursuing legal action, Kenishaa is taking a firm stand against cyberbullying and defamation, underlining the importance of accountability in the digital age.