'Vaazhai' starring Kalairassan, Nikhila Vimal, Ponvel M and Rakul R will release in Kerala on August 30. The movie helmed by renowned filmmaker Mari Selvaraj was released in Tamil Nadu last week to rave reviews. ‘Vaazhai’ will be distributed in Kerala by Dream Big Films.

The movie based on an incident from Mari Selvaraj’s life has collected over Rs 11 crore at the box office in the first week itself. Mari Selvaraj is a Tamil filmmaker who has directed critically and financially successful movies like 'Pariyerum Perumal,' 'Karnan' and 'Mamannan.' Meanwhile, filmmakers like Bala, Sudha Kongara, Ram and Mishkin too has showered praise on ‘Vaazhai’.

The screenplay of the movie bankrolled jointly by Navvi Studios, Disney Plus Hotstar and Farmers Master Plan is penned by the directed himself. Theni Eswar has cranked the camera. Meanwhile, Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs of the movie. Soorya Pradhaman is the editor and Sabari is the film's PRO.