Jayasurya responds to sexual harassment allegations; calls them false, distressing

Kochi: Actor Jayasurya has responded to the sexual harassment allegations made against him, describing them as false and deeply distressing. In a Facebook post on his birthday, the actor expressed his gratitude to those who have extended their support during this challenging time.

Jayasurya, who is currently in the US with his family, revealed that the allegations have taken a significant emotional toll on him and his loved ones. "These false allegations have shattered me, my family, and everyone who has held me close," he stated.

The actor said he intends to take legal action on the matter. He emphasised the pain of facing such accusations, noting, ''False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience. I only hope one realises that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself. A lie always travels faster than the truth, but the truth will prevail.''

The actor assured his followers that he would return to India once his commitments in the US were completed and stated that all legal proceedings to prove his innocence would continue. Jayasurya concluded the post with a reference to a biblical phrase, saying, "Let those who have not sinned throw stones, but only at those who have sinned."