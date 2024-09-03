Thalapathy Vijay’s 'GOAT' breaks records with massive advance bookings ahead of release

Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated film, 'The Greatest of All Time', is set to hit theatres on September 5 and is already making waves with its advance booking figures. The Tamil Pan-India movie is on track to achieve a remarkable Day 1 box office performance, with three days still remaining for ticket sales before its grand release.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT has already sold approximately 3.68 lakh tickets for its opening day, raking in around Rs 7.94 crore in gross revenue, according to trade website Sacnilk. When including the blocked seats, the total pre-sale revenue rises to Rs 10.52 crore, marking one of the highest pre-sales figures for a Tamil film this year.

With these impressive numbers, GOAT is poised to become the Tamil film with the largest advance booking figures of the year, surpassing the previous record held by Indian 2.