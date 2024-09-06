Kiccha Sudeep to collaborate with Anup Bhandari for ‘Billa Ranga Bhasha’

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 06, 2024 12:51 PM IST
Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep will reunite with Anoop Bhandari after Vikrant Rona. Photo: Instagram

After the blockbuster movie ‘Vikrant Rona’, Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep will reunite with Anup Bhandari for ‘Billa Ranga Bhasha’. The crew recently launched the concept video of the movie. The mega budget movie will be produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaithanya Reddy for the banner of Prime Show Entertainment. The official logo and the concept video of the movie was released on Kiccha Sudeep’s birthday, recently.

Billa Ranga Bhasha. Photo | YouTube

The concept video features a futuristic world with the story taking place in AD 2209. The Statue of Liberty, Eiffel Tower and the Taj Mahal are all destroyed while a single individual is shown as the conqueror of the world. Director Anup Bhandari has penned the screenplay of the movie. Meanwhile, Kiccha Sudeep claimed that ‘Billa Ranga Bhasha’ would be the biggest movie in his career. The movie which will be released in all major Indian languages will go on floors soon. Hashtag Media handles the marketing while Sabari is the PRO.

