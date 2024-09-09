What kind of foolish questions? Maneesha K S claps back at provocative question with bold response

Actress Maneesha K S has recently made headlines for her sharp response to a provocative question from a YouTube channel host. The question, which was tied to the revelations from the Hema Committee report, implied that some actresses might have had to 'kneel' at certain doors to gain opportunities. The host asked whether, due to changing times and missed opportunities, anyone had opened doors for Maneesha to support her career.

Maneesha reaction was both immediate and pointed. She responded bluntly, “Go ask your mother.” She criticised the question as inappropriate and unnecessary, stating that she has often encountered such queries and found them disrespectful. Maneesha expressed her frustration, saying, “What kind of foolish questions are you asking? I don’t know if it’s to go viral, but it’s inappropriate to ask such questions to an artist like me.”

Maneesha further elaborated, “Go home and ask your mother or women in your family. If your family members are in the film industry or not, they are women too. When you mention mother and women, it’s as if you’re implying something. Ask questions considering the person and their background. What relevance does such a question have? How do you think it’s appropriate to ask a woman if doors were opened for her? There’s no obligation for me to answer such questions, especially not to someone like you.”

Maneehsa's response has since gone viral, with viewers supporting her stance against such intrusive questions. Many believe that addressing unnecessary and provocative questions in this manner is necessary.

This incident follows a similar controversy involving actor Hannah Reji during a promotional interview for the film 'DNA'. Hannah faced an inappropriate question related to casting couch experiences, leading her and her co-star Ashkkar Soudaan to walk out of the interview.

Maneesha K S, who gained widespread recognition through the reality show Bigg Boss, is also an acclaimed dubbing artist and singer.