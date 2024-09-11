Asif Ali, Biju Menon's 'Thalavan' arrives on OTT two days prior to scheduled date. Know where

The acclaimed Jis Joy directorial 'Thalavan', which was touted for OTT premiere on September 12, has released two days earlier than the scheduled date. The movie starring Asif Ali and Biju Menon in lead roles is an entertaining investigative thriller. The story revolves around two police officers, Jayashankar (Biju Menon) and Karthik (Asif Ali), and how one becomes a suspect in a murder case. In addition to Biju Menon and Asif Ali, the film features actors such as Dileesh Pothan, Miya George, Anusree, Kottayam Nazeer, and more.

'Thalavan' is Jis Joy's latest work after the 2022 film 'Innale Vare'. The movie released on Sony Liv on September 10 and is already receiving rave reviews post its OTT release. The film follows familiar patterns of a typical investigative thriller, but scores with it making. Writers Anand Thevarkkat and Sarath Perumbavoor have also crafted the script skillfully. The climax sequence is tidy, though it feels like the antagonist lacks significant character development. Read full review here.

'Thalavan' is the latest addition to police-themed films that have been releasing in Mollywood over the past few months.