Actor Karthika's emotional return, 37 years later at 'Unnikale Oru Kadha Parayam' reunion

Former actress Karthika recently had a touching moment during the reunion of the film 'Unnikale Oru Kadha Parayam'. After a remarkable 37-year hiatus, she made a rare public appearance at the event celebrating the movie. Karthika, who acted in films for only two years before stepping away to focus on her private life, took the opportunity to share her memories and reflections with the audience.

In her opening remarks, Karthika described the overwhelming tension of returning to the spotlight. “For the first time, my husband Dr Sunil is standing on one side while I am alone on the stage. The tension is intense,” she admitted. She fondly recalled the film's release on July 4, 1987, describing it as a beautiful project. “The central character, Aby, was one of those little children. I’m thrilled to be part of this reunion where we are reconnecting with those who were part of that era. After 37 years, standing on a stage related to cinema feels significant. The sight of these lights and cameras brings back the tension, but I have some things to share,” she added.

Karthika then explained how the reunion came to fruition. “On July 6, 2021, we started a WhatsApp group named Unnikale Oru Kadha Parayam. We initially added a few people and then used my limited connections to find the rest. Kamal Sir then suggested organizing a reunion for the film’s cast. When asked about involving Lal Sir, he recently met with him, and Lal Sir expressed interest and took the lead in organising the remaining details. Knowing this made everyone incredibly happy, and I was very pleased to see their joy,” she said.

She also discussed her internal struggle about participating in public events. “Years ago, I decided not to participate in public events. Recalling that decision left me conflicted. When someone like Mohanlal takes the initiative, I can’t be the one to say yes or no. Mohanlal is not only an actor in that film but also a producer. How could I stay away while everyone is coming to the reunion in Thiruvananthapuram? It would be selfish of me. My decision remains the same; I will not participate in public events. I am here only because this is a family reunion,” she clarified.

Reflecting on her career, Karthika shared, “I entered cinema with no prior knowledge and haven’t worked on any film longer than 40 days. All the films I did were filled with joy and affection. In this film, I rode a bicycle and drove a horse carriage, though in real life, I don’t even know how to ride a bicycle. The film features many pets, and it was my first time interacting with a goat. Seeing my current pets reminds me of that connection, which I developed through this film. I did it with immense joy.”

Karthika concluded by expressing her gratitude. “I was only active in cinema for two years, with my last film being David David Mr. David directed by V.G. Thampi. After that, I decided to stop acting. At that time, there were no media platforms like today, so I couldn’t thank anyone. I am using this opportunity to express my gratitude to the Malayalam and Tamil industries for accepting me. Wherever I go, people still recognize me and ask how I am, thanks to those old films. I worked with 15 directors and am grateful for the memorable roles and wonderful family films. The connections I made with actors and their families will last a lifetime.”

She also extended special thanks to Mohanlal for his support and to her husband, Dr. Sunil Kumar, for maintaining relationships with everyone. “If I have bored you with my words, please forgive me. I’ve kept all this inside for so long. If I don’t thank you now, it would be a great sin,” Karthika concluded.

The reunion of the cast and crew of Unnikale Oru Kadha Parayam, directed by Kamal, was organized by Manorama Online and Jain University. The event in Thiruvananthapuram was attended by 10 child actors from the film.