From 'Thalavan' to 'Late Night with the Devil': New OTT releases this week

The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Sector 36 (Hindi)

Starring Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, and Akash Khurana, this gripping new film centers on a morally compromised police officer whose world unravels when he's assigned to investigate a serial killer responsible for a string of child disappearances in Delhi.

Streaming on Netflix from September 13.

Thalavan (Malayalam)

'Thalavan' revolves around two police officers, Jayashankar (Biju Menon) and Karthik (Asif Ali), and how one becomes a suspect in a murder case. The film follows familiar patterns of a typical investigative thriller, but scores with its making. In addition to Biju Menon and Asif Ali, the film features actors such as Dileesh Pothan, Miya George, Anusree, Kottayam Nazeer, and more.

Streaming on SonyLIV from September 10.

Berlin (Hindi)

Berlin features Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, and Anupriya Goenka in a compelling drama about a sign language specialist whose world is turned upside down when government officials enlist him to crack a complex case. The case centres on a deaf-and-mute individual accused of espionage. As the specialist digs deeper, he encounters unsettling revelations that test both his expertise and his moral boundaries.

Streaming on ZEE5 from September 13.

Late Night with the Devil (English)

Late Night with the Devil is a chilling supernatural horror film featuring David Dastmalchian in a central role. Set in 1977, the story unfolds during a live broadcast of a popular late-night talk show’s Halloween episode. As the show reaches its peak, a possessed girl unexpectedly emerges on stage, unleashing a wave of malevolent forces that turn the broadcast into a nightmarish ordeal.

Streaming on Lionsgate Play from September 13.

Uglies (English)

Based on Scott Westerfeld's acclaimed young adult dystopian novel, Uglies stars Joey King as Tally Youngblood in a world where turning 16 means undergoing compulsory cosmetic surgery. This procedure, designed to transform 'Uglies' into 'Pretties,' promises both unmatched beauty and an ideal life. However, Tally’s excitement for her upcoming transformation wanes when her best friend escapes to join a rebellion challenging these societal norms.

Streaming on Netflix from September 13.