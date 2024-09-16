Emmys 2024: 'Shogun' and 'The Bear' take centre stage with major wins

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards unfolded on Sunday night, hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy. The ceremony highlighted a range of exceptional television achievements, with a mix of surprising wins and notable moments.
Here’s a full list of the winners:
Outstanding Drama Series: Shogun
Outstanding Comedy Series: Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Anna Sawai, Shogun
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Outstanding Reality Competition Program: The Traitors
Outstanding Talk Series: The Daily Show
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: Baby Reindeer
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun (episode: "Crimson Sky")
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Christopher Storer, The Bear (episode: "Fishes")
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Steven Zaillian, Ripley (series)
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Will Smith, Slow Horses (episode: "Negotiating with Tigers")
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks (episode: "Bulletproof")
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (series)
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special: Alex Edelman, Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver