Not part of 'Progressive Filmmakers Association': Director Lijo Jose Pellissery

As the Malayalam film industry navigates significant changes following the Hema Committee Report, a notable development has emerged. A coalition of filmmakers is proposing the establishment of a new executive body. This initiative, named the 'Progressive Filmmakers Association,' will be spearheaded by director Aashiq Abu. According to Aashiq, preliminary discussions regarding the formation of this new collective have already begun.

In response to these developments, director Lijo Jose Pellissery has publicly stated that he is not currently part of this film collective. He clarified that while he agrees with the concept of an independent filmmakers' group, any information circulating under his name is not accurate.

Lijo Jose said, “I am not currently a part of the film collective that is circulating in the media. I support the idea of a creative filmmakers' independent collective and welcome such an initiative. If I choose to be involved in such a collective, I will make an official announcement from my side. Until then, nothing being reported under my name is known to me.”

This emerging organization aims to bring together like-minded filmmakers to foster creativity and collaboration in the industry.