My everything: Nayanthara shares special birthday wishes for Vignesh Shivan

Actor Nayanthara celebrated her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, with a heartfelt birthday post on Instagram. Sharing moments from his birthday dinner on Wednesday, she marked Vignesh’s 39th birthday with affection and joy.

The couple enjoyed an outdoor meal at a restaurant, where they embraced and shared sweet kisses. Nayanthara looked stylish in a black top paired with an olive green jacket, while Vignesh opted for a casual black T-shirt, perfectly complementing the celebratory atmosphere.

In her post, Nayanthara expressed her love, writing, "Happyyyy Birthday My Everything. I love you beyond words could ever explain! God bless you with everything you wish for in life, my uyir ulagam."

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is currently busy filming her upcoming Malayalam project, Dear Students, directed by debutants Sandeep Kumar and George Philip. This film is being produced by Pauly Jr Pictures and Rowdy Pictures.