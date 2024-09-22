Simran writes she's not desperate to work with any big heroes: What's the post about?

When actress Simran posted a long note on her social media page stating, 'Up until now, I've stayed quiet, but let me make it clear: I'm not desperate to line up and work with any big heroes,' many commented on it requesting an explanation. As per reports, the post is a rebuttal to the rumours about her approaching actor Vijay to work for a film under her production house. There are also reports that Simran was approached to play a major role in Vijay's next film, helmed by director H Vinoth. It's unclear whether her post has anything to do with the next movie. Here's what the actress said in her post:

'My goals are different'

The actress began her post saying it's disheartening how people are manipulating her and that her friends don't seem to care. Making it clear that she is not dying to work with big heroes, she explained, "I've been there and done that. My goals are different now, and as a woman, I know my boundaries." She also mentioned how she remained silent when there were link-up rumours in her name for years. "Self-respect comes first. "STOP" is a powerful word, and it's the right one here. No one ever reached out or made any effort to put an end to these rumors. No one cared about my feelings. I’ve never taken advantage of my name; I’ve always stood firm for what’s right. I expect the same integrity from sensible people in the industry. Those spreading false rumors owe me a sincere apology," she went on to write.