East Coast Vijayan's 'Chithini' to hit theatres on September 27

The Malayalam film 'Chithini', directed by East Coast Vijayan, is all set to hit theatres on September 27. The film, which features Amit Chakkalackal and Vinay Forrt in pivotal roles, is a horror-investigation drama, touted to explore the intricate tapestry of family relationships. The film, which also presents some exciting action sequences, aims to unravel the mystery behind Chithini and what transpires to the character one fateful night. One of the highlights of the movie, written by K V Anil, is the songs, which has been composed by Ranjinraj. Vijayan himself has penned the lyrics of the song alongside Santhosh Varma and Suresh.

Bengali actor Mokksha, who won Malayali hearts with her performance in East Coast Vijayan's previous work 'Kallanum Bhagavathyum,' will also be seen in the movie, which features Arathy Nair and Enakshi. Sudheesh, Johnny Anthony, Joy Mathew, Pramod Veliyanad, Manikandan Achari, Srikanth Murali, Sujith, and Pauly Wilson are also part of the film.

The film features Vinay Forrt and Arathy Nair in pivotal roles. Photo: Special arrangement

The songs in the movie have been crooned by Madhu Balakrishnan, Harishankar, Kapil Kapilan, Sana Moithuti, Satya Prakash, and Anavadhy, while the promo song 'Irulkaadintae Marakkullilae,' sung by Remya Nambeesan is already a huge hit.