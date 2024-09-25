What happened to Jayaram? Fans react to actor's new look on Instagram

A new question has emerged on social media: "What happened to Jayaramettan?" Fans are noticing a change in the appearance of actor Jayaram in a recently shared Instagram photo, which has sparked curiosity and speculation.

Jayaram is known for his active presence on Instagram, frequently posting updates about his latest projects as well as glimpses from his personal life. However, the latest image showcases a version of Jayaram that fans aren't used to seeing. He is recognized for his body transformations for various roles, often experimenting with his looks to fit the characters he portrays.

His most recent film, 'GOAT', features him in a different light, further contributing to the buzz surrounding his new appearance. The comments under the Instagram photo reflect this intrigue, with fans asking questions like, "Has he lost weight?" "Is this for a Telugu movie?" and "Can you change the mirror mode, brother?"

As discussions continue, it’s clear that Jayaram's evolving image is capturing the attention of his audience.