Manju Warrier dazzles at ‘Vettaiyan’ audio launch with 'Manasilayo' performance

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 26, 2024 03:11 PM IST
Manju Warrier. Photo: Instagram

Actress Manju Warrier stole the spotlight at the audio launch of Rajinikanth's film 'Vettaiyan'. Her dynamic entrance during the performance of the song 'Manasilayo' has captured the hearts of fans and quickly gone viral. Manju wowed the audience by showcasing the catchy hook step from the song, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

The video of her performance has received widespread attention, drawing reactions from many, including notable figures in the industry. Alongside the clips, several stunning images of Manju from the event have also surfaced, amplifying the excitement surrounding her appearance.

Dressed in a light yellow Anarkali churidar, Manju's elegant look has sparked discussions among fans and critics alike.
The song 'Manasilayo' has rapidly garnered millions of views since its release, becoming a significant hit. Featuring both Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier, it has made a remarkable impact on the music scene and continues to trend on YouTube.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT