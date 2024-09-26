'Vaazha' faces backlash on OTT after theatrical success; cast reacts

'Vaazha', which enjoyed success in theatres, is now facing considerable criticism after its release on OTT platforms. This backlash extends not only to the film itself but also to the actors involved. In light of the critiques, main stars Siju Sunny and Amith Mohan have stepped forward to address the situation.

Amith Mohan took to social media to share a screenshot of a widely discussed scene from the film, responding to the trolling with the phrase 'tonnes of air'.

Screenwriter Vipin Das has also joined the conversation, offering the brief but encouraging comment, 'Fly high'. Meanwhile, Siju Sunny raised a question: "Shouldn’t we perform well on OTT?" This remark has sparked further discussions online.

In 2023, Siju gained recognition for his role in the film 'Romancham', and he has been acknowledged for portraying Shamsu, a friend of Basil Joseph, in the film 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil'.

'Vaazha' has made significant waves at the box office and began streaming on Hotstar on September 23. Directed by Anand Menon, the film features newcomers Joemon Jyothir, Siju Sunny, Saaf Bros, Amith Mohan, and Ajin Joy in central roles.