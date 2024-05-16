'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil': Prithviraj-Basil Joseph starrer stays entertaining despite predictable turns | Movie Review

While 'Aadujeevitham' showed Prithviraj's portrayal of the innocent Najeeb, his latest release, 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil', presents a completely different side of him. Directed by Vipin Das and featuring Basil Joseph, Anaswara Rajan, and Nikhila Vimal, alongside Prithviraj, the film promises a laughter-filled experience with a simple yet engaging plot, thanks to the stellar performances of Prithviraj and Basil.

The plot revolves around the marriage of Vinu (Basil) and Anjaly (Anaswara), exploring the nuanced yet humorous relationship between Vinu and Anandan (Prithviraj), which undergoes an unexpected shift due to unforeseen events. Nikhila Vimal takes on the role of Parvathy, Anandan's wife in the movie.

From the very beginning, the film establishes a comedic tone, suggesting a humor-filled experience throughout. While the first half maintains strong comedic and fun elements, the second half, though still entertaining, becomes somewhat cliché. The energy and performances of the cast are consistently strong throughout the movie.

The issue is that the characters are not well-defined, leaving the audience without a full understanding of them. While we get a basic sense of Anandan and Vinu, the stories of the women in the movie are barely explored. At times, it feels like their roles exist merely to support the male characters, with their likes and dislikes revolving entirely around the men in their lives. The movie has incorporated numerous references from superhit Malayalam films, which brings a sense of nostalgia and humour due to their clever usage. However, in the second half, the comedy falters, and the storyline occasionally drags. Alongside the main cast, the presence of actors like Jagadish, Romancham fame Siju Sunny, Saaf, and Tamil actor Yogi Babu (in a cameo) adds to the film's fun. The climax is chaotic with a lot happening; while it is somewhat entertaining, the outcome is highly predictable.

Basil has often played similar characters, making this role seem like a breeze for him. However, Prithviraj truly shines, delivering consistent humour throughout the film. At times, his mannerisms are reminiscent of his character from 'Amar Akbar Anthony'. 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' is a delightful family entertainer that guarantees laughter. For a delightful experience with family or friends, this movie is the perfect choice.