From 'Inside Out 2' to 'Love, Sitara': New OTT releases this week

The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Inside Out 2 (English)

The highly anticipated sequel to Inside Out reunites fans with cherished emotions—Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger—as they navigate the ups and downs of Riley's teenage life. Directed by Pete Docter, Inside Out 2 introduces a new character, Anxiety, capturing the added complexities of adolescence.

Streaming on Disne+Hotstar from September 25.

Love, Sitara (Hindi)

Featuring Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha, this romantic drama follows a successful interior designer who returns to her hometown to repair her relationships while confronting societal expectations around marriage. The film delves into the complexities of modern love and the hurdles that accompany it, offering a fresh perspective on romance and personal growth.

Streaming on ZEE5 from September 27.

Grotesquerie (English)

Get ready for a haunting journey with Grotesquerie, a much-anticipated horror series set in a town shrouded in mystery. The show features Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, a woman pushed to her limits as she investigates a series of grisly crimes that feel alarmingly personal. As Lois delves into these dark cases, her own life starts to crumble, marred by a strained relationship with her daughter and her husband’s extended hospitalization. Seeking clarity, she partners with Sister Megan, an investigative journalist and nun played by Micaela Diamond. Together, they unravel a sinister conspiracy that challenges their understanding of good and evil.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from September 26.