Bala's former driver confirms Amrutha Suresh was physically abused by actor

Former couple Amrutha Suresh and Bala's driver Irshad has come out with severe allegations against the 'Puthiya Mukham' actor. Irshad made the disturbing revelations a few hours after Bala's daughter revealed that her father had physically abused her mother when they were together. Taking to social media, Irshad claimed that he had seen Bala abusing Amrutha a couple of times. “I joined the couple a few months after their marriage. This was in 2010. I was quite young then, only 18. After their split, I went along with Amrutha chechi for several reasons. I have seen Bala physically abuse Amrutha chechi several times. He would hit me the same way to the point that I would bleed from my nose. I didn't react then as I was young and had a lot of respect for him,” he said.

He added that he decided to speak about Bala's abuse now after seeing young Pappu's and Amrutha's videos. "I kept quiet all these years but felt that I had to react after seeing the recent videos. It made me so sad, which is why I decided to react now," he said. He added that he was particularly hurt on seeing the comments under Pappu's video. "Many people claim that Amrutha made her post the video. I can vouch that the family won't do that because they have no interest in involving Pappu in the issue or exposing her in front of the media," he said.

He, meanwhile, alleged there are a few media channels who were also involved in creating a negative image about Amrutha's family. “If you continue to do so, I will be forced to make more revelations. Please don't see this as a threat against Bala, though he has threatened me in the past,” he said.