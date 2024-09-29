Amal Neerad’s 'Bougainvillea' release date officially announced

The release date for Amal Neerad’s highly anticipated film, Bougainvillea, has finally been announced. Starring Kunchako Boban, Jyothirmayi, and Fahadh Faasil in leading roles, the film's new poster confirms that it will hit theatres on October 17. This announcement comes on the heels of the promo song ‘Stuthi’, which has already taken social media by storm, racking up over one million views within hours of its release.

The vibrant promo song features Sushin Shyam alongside Kunchako Boban and Jyothirmayi, showcasing infectious energy and choreography. Its dynamic beats have propelled it onto YouTube’s trending list, further fueling excitement for Bougainvillea. Following the blockbuster success of Neerad’s previous film, Bheeshmaparvam, expectations for this project are running high.

Composed by Sushin Shyam with lyrics penned by Vinayak Sasikumar, ‘Stuthi’ stands out with a fresh sound that diverges from Sushin’s recent work. The track, performed by Mary Ann Alexander and Sushin himself, resonates well with audiences, particularly due to the electrifying dance moves of Kunchako Boban and Jyothirmayi. The official poster, featuring the film’s lead trio in striking avatars, has already generated significant buzz, with character posters in bold red and black themes going viral upon release. The launch of the promo song has sparked widespread discussions across social media platforms, with shares and conversations multiplying rapidly. Sony Music has joined as the film’s official music partner.

A special highlight of Bougainvillea is the collaboration between Kunchako Boban and Amal Neerad, marking their first project together. The film signals the much-anticipated return of actress Jyothirmayi, who appears in a fresh and never-before-seen look after a prolonged hiatus. The cast also includes Sharafudheen, Veena Nandakumar, and Srinda in pivotal roles, adding depth to the ensemble.