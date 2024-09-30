Ram Gopal Varma celebrates Malayali model Aradhya’s birthday, shares video from special day

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 30, 2024 03:47 PM IST
Aradhya who is a Kottayam native had changed her name from Sreelakshmi after being invited to the film. Photos: Youtube

Veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has shared a video from Malayali model and actor Aradhya Devi's birthday bash. The party was held at the ‘Den’, Varma’s office at Hyderabad. RGV’s family members and associates had attended Aradhya’s birthday celebrations. Aradhya plays the lead role in the movie ‘Saaree’ presented by Ram Gopal Varma.
The film with the tagline 'Too much love can be scary', directed by Giri Krishna Kamal and bankrolled by Ravi Varma narrates the story of a youngster and his dangerous obsession for a young woman who is fond of wearing sarees. Sabari has cranked the camera for ‘Saaree’. Satya Yadhu plays the protagonist who falls in love with Aradhya’s character.

Aradhya, who hails from Kottayam changed her name from Sreelakshmi, after being invited to Ram Gopal's film. The college student had impressed the filmmaker with her reels following which, she was invited her for an audition through his corporate 'RGV Den'. The film is expected to hit theatres on November 4 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

